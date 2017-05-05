South Africa: Minister Tokozile Xasa Sends Condolences to Family of Drowned Student

press release

Minister of Tourism Tokozile Xasa has conveyed her sympathies to the family of tourism student Mpho Morakile, who drowned in Mozambique during an educational excursion.

The 21-year-old student from Johannesburg was swimming off a beach at Inhambane at the weekend when she was swept out to sea by strong currents.

"It must be impossible for any parent to bear such a large measure of pain as the loss of a child in the prime of her life. I want you to know that I share your pain and grief at this difficult time," said Minister Xasa in a letter to Mpho's parents, Patrick and Bongi Morakile.

"As a student of tourism, Mpho was committed to her studies and would have had a strong desire to contribute towards the success of our sector. That makes her my child also, and a true daughter of our country."

Minister Xasa said her office was liaising with officials at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) over the formal processes that have to be undertaken between the governments of South Africa and Mozambique under the circumstances.

It is understood that all the necessary documentation has been completed for the repatriation of the student's body to South Africa, and final arrangements were being made to facilitate the process today.

"The Department of Tourism conveys its condolences to Mpho's family and her many friends at Jeppe College, and pray that they will find the strength and courage to overcome their grief," said Minister Xasa.

