South Africa: Eshowe Business Robbery Suspect Sought

press release

Eshowe police are pleading with the community to assist in locating the wanted suspect in the attached picture, Mmeli Brilliant Ndwandwe (26). He is wanted regarding the shootout that occurred in March 2016 during a business robbery.

He was arrested with his other accomplice who is still in custody. During the shootout, one of the suspects was killed and others fled. He appeared at Eshowe Magistrates' Court in July 2016 where he was denied bail and he managed to escape using fraudulent documents. The accused is suspected to be involved in a number of robberies around Pietermaritzburg and Phoenix area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Pottier on 035 473 4211 or 035 473 4215 and can also use our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.