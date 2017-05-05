Nigeria: Air Peace Gets IOSA Certificate

A domestic carrier, Air Peace has been granted the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification.

The certification indicates that the airline has met all safety standards as recommended by IATA. With the certification; Air Peace can now apply to become a member of the international organisation.

Also, as IOSA certified airline, it would be easy for Air Peace to code-share with any airline from any part of the world that has also met the international safety standard.

Speaking before the presentation of the certificate, IATA Area Manager for West Africa, Dr. Samson Fatokun commended Air Peace for its ability to successfully go through the stringent safety hurdles.

Fatokun, who presented the IOSA certificate to the airline said that after the ministerial meeting of all African countries in 2012, it was agreed that by the end of 2017 all African airlines would be on IOSA registry in order to ensure improved safety in the continent. That agreement is known as the Abuja Declaration.

"Today, we are pleased to present the IOSA certificate to Air Peace, meaning that they have met the safety standards of other airlines in advanced countries. I congratulate the organisation", Fatokun said.

Qualifying for IOSA certification is a very good and big achievement; it takes a very rigorous system to actualise it. We are encouraging you to stay there. Getting it is one thing and staying there is another thing. It is valid for two years; make sure you stay up there", he remarked.

In his response, the Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema thanked the IATA representatives and noted that this is the first time an airline could achieve such feat within a period of two and half years.

"I am very proud for what God has done. I thank the passengers whose patronage made this possible. We are happy and I am short of words. We have got what many airlines in Nigeria and Africa could not get. It shows that God is with us. Government should begin to believe that we will get it right in Nigeria. With Air Peace, Nigeria will get it right this time. The year of airline falling apart after 10 years has passed. I run Air Peace like a passenger with phobia for flying. I want it to be so safe and we want top notch pilots, engineers and workers. We try to get everything right."

Onyema said the airline is already making consultations with some foreign airlines for code-share arrangements.

Onyema commended the federal government: "I thank the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to give us this six destinations they gave us and and I will not disappoint our country. With IOSA, most reputable airlines will be willing to partner with us. We want to serve Nigerians better."