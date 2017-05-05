South Africa: Coligny Bail Postponed to Monday

The two farmers accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny, North West, would have to wait until Monday to find out if they will be granted bail.

The bail hearing of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, resumed in the town's magistrate's court on Friday.

The State argued that it found it strange how the men had acted after the 16-year-old boy had died. The duo is accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu. They have alleged that they boy jumped off their moving bakkie and broke his neck.

Prosecutor Khetheni Mudau argued that after the teen's death, the men reported the incident at the police station but declined go to the scene saying they had to attend to other business.

The pair allegedly caught Mosweu stealing sunflowers on April 20. They were driving him to the local police station with their bakkie when he allegedly jumped off and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off. Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked violent protests in the area last week.

Mudau said when the men handed themselves over to the police on April 25 - the protests stopped which was an indication that the protest was not related to service delivery.

"There is a direct evidence implicating the two accused in this matter," he said.

Mudau said the men should have accompanied the police to the scene.

But defence attorney PJ Smith told the court that they believed the allegations made by the State's witness on eNCA and did not corroborate the one he made to Brigadier Clifford Matome Kgorane.

He maintained that there were no other witnesses when Mosweu jumped off the bakkie.

"The court should consider that the accused handed themselves over."

The men said they would be able to pay R20 000 bail.

Members of the community had set up a petition opposing bail.

According to the petition, the community wants the men to remain behind bars until they stand trial.

The court gallery was packed with journalists and the young boy's family.

A large group of pupils joined protesters outside court chanting "no bail".

