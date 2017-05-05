South Africa: Investigation Into Multi-Million Ship Crash in Durban

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a ship overshooting its berth, smashing into and destroying a bulk ship loader near the port's entrance into the Durban harbour.

In a statement, Durban port manager, Moshe Motlohi confirmed that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

"Transnet National Ports Authority can confirm that an incident occurred involving a vessel at the bulk terminal. TNPA is presently conducting an investigation into the incident. At this stage no further comment can be made."

"Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of the incident. Normal operations will resume, using alternative equipment in the next few days," said a Bulk Connections spokesperson.

"There is no quantification of value or anything like that, that's still being assessed. And investigations are continuing," said the spokesperson.

Iain Geldart, managing director (MD) of Bulk Connections, the Bidvest company which owns the ship loader that was destroyed, confirmed to IOL that the 600 ton, 30m-high machine was a "write-off", with the possibility of a few parts being salvageable.

"I can't tell you anything else because it's a little bit sensitive right now," Geldart told News24.

It is alleged that the ship was due to undergo repairs in Durban, and had just arrived to unload its cargo before hitting and destroying the ship loader in another berth.

