South Africa: EFF Welcomes Judge Jansen's Resignation

The Economic Freedom Fighters has welcomed the resignation of High Court Judge Mabel Jansen.

Jansen, who was facing a disciplinary process over comments she made about rape and race in May 2016, resigned with immediate effect on Thursday, the Justice and Correctional Services ministry announced.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Friday said her resignation was a "progressive transformation of our judiciary".

Ndlozi took issue with Jansen's comments that, in "black culture", "a woman is there to pleasure men", and that women tell their children it is supposedly their father's birthright to be the first.

"This means on our bench, all this time, was a white judge who believed that rape is an acceptable practice of culture in the black community," Ndlozi said.

"Nothing is more racist, let alone from a judge who must hear cases of black people.

"Rape has no colour, and on our benches we need judges who are prepared to hear the cases of black women, without thinking it is their 'culture' to be raped."

Social media storm

Ndlozi said he hoped that other judges who might harbour racist views would also resign.

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) on Friday also said it was pleased about the resignation, describing it as a "good riddance".

Jansen was placed on special leave following a social media storm after journalist Gillian Schutte posted excerpts of written exchanges with the judge about the prevalence of rape in "black culture".

The posts included comments by Jansen, such as: "In their culture a woman is there to pleasure them. Period. It is seen as an absolute right and a woman's consent is not required," as well as "I still have to meet a black girl who was not raped at about 12. I am dead serious."

Ministry spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga on Thursday said the Judicial Service Committee (JSC) was busy processing the complaint when she tendered her resignation.

"Her resignation will obviate a protracted disciplinary process," Mhaga said.

Jansen declined to comment.

"I can't talk to anybody at this stage. I am sorry," she said.

Source: News24