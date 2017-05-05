Nigeria: Wike - Why We Are Building Federal Courts in Rivers

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that his administration is investing in federal judiciary infrastructure because the federal government has abandoned its responsibilities to the Rivers people.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Wike said his administration was compelled to make necessary investments in courts under the federal government because they were left to rot.

Wike said: "After Lagos State, the next state with the highest number of litigations is Rivers State. Yet the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was dilapidated, the National Industrial Court was non-existent and the Court of Appeal has been in a sorry state.

"To ensure that our people have access to justice, we resolved to construct a new Federal High Court complex with six modern courtrooms and state of the art facilities. That complex will be inaugurated in May.

"We have proposed the demolition of the existing old Federal High Court so that we can build a new complex with more courtrooms."

The governor added that his administration is constructing the National Industrial Court complex in Port Harcourt, as part of measures to ensure that litigants no longer travel to Yenagoa for their cases.

According to him, the Court of Appeal building in Port Harcourt is undergoing total rehabilitation to ensure that it accommodates more litigants.

He assured the students that his administration would continue to deliver on quality projects, good governance and enhance the standard of living of the people.

Wike also stated that his administration would promote the welfare of students in the state.

Earlier, Publicity Secretary of the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School, Miss Akubueze Okocha, lauded Wike for his outstanding achievements in the development of infrastructure in the law sector.

She urged the governor to maintain the tempo of projects delivery across the state.