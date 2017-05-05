Gambia: Introducing Qiblah

Fast rising hip-hop star, Qiblah is showing no sign of slowing down since he first burst onto the scene few years ago.

Born Yusupha Haddi Njie alias Qiblah, he started music in 2011 and went on to release four hit singles namely, 'Lil Kinda', 'Sornal', 'I Get it' and 'SenniWahk'.

With his eye on the golden cake, he took dramatic twists for good, with the sole belief that everything will be ok someday. He is currently working with 313 Music Label.

In an interview with What's On, Qiblah as widely referred to, made it clear that his stage name (Qiblah) is the direction Muslims faces when praying.

The stage name, according to him, was given to him since his childhood days, as he was always given chance by his peers to lead them.

Commenting his musical journey, Qiblah state that his connection with music is like following a foothpath left by his grand parents. He said that he came from a music background, as his grandmother was a singer, who inspired him." I love singing since I was a kid and I saw it in my dreams talking to a huge crowd of people," he explained

"I prefer to teach people speak sense then to make them shout and dance with hip hop people listen, "he disclosed

The youngster stressed the need for change of mindset in supporting our young talents, saying generally, Gambians don't respect their talents and that they don't have a well structured industry when doing music.

Faced with numerous challenges which includes financial problems, Qiblah is optimism that with the much need support he could contribute meaningfully to the development of the country entertainment sector.