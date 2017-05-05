Gambia: Bullock Man Charged With Breach of Peace Granted D5, 000 Bail

A man standing trial on a prohibition of conduct conducive to breach of peace charge before a Brikama Magistrates' Court have been granted D5,000 bail by Magistrate A.R. Bah on Tuesday.

In April, prosecutors charged Landing Colley for conducting himself in a manner that was likely to provoke a breach of the peace when he used a loud speaker and speak abusive language against the Mandinkas on 4th April, 2017 at Bullock village. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As part of the bail conditions, Magistrate Bah ordered Mr. Colley to provide one Gambian surety, who must deposit a valid national identification card to the court registrar. She also said the surety must swear to an affidavit of means.

Sergeant 2294 Jammeh, the police prosecuting officer then applied for adjournment of the case, saying that would enable the prosecution to call their witnesses for testimony.

Mr. Colley's defence attorney, Ebrahim Jallow said his client was on police bail before being brought to court and had taken his plea. He urged the court to admit Mr. Colley on bail in the desecration of the court.

The case is adjourned to 9th May.