Gambia: NCCE, EU Civic Education Awareness Campaign Underway in Nbr

The second phase of the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) and European Union's (EU) Civic Education Awareness Campaign is currently underway in Lower Baddibou District and North Bank Region.

The ten-day outreach campaign is designed to expose these communities to issues affecting them within their respective communities such as, land ownership, marriages and civil rights among others.

Declaring the forum opened on Monday at Kinteh Kunda Janneh-Ya, the governor NBR, Ebrima Dampha thanked EU and its implementing partners for hosting the 2nd phase of the campaign in his region.

Governor Dampha informed the people of Baddibou that the project was all about increasing more awareness on issues relating to civic rights and thus urged the said communities to make the best use of the forum.

He equally called on the people of the North Bank Region to always stand as, one Gambia, one people and one nation.

For her part, Janet R. Sallah-Njie, a key expert, Modern Law EU Access to Justice Project, spoke at length on the importance of the Access to Justice and Legal Education Project in the country.

The goal of the campaign, she went on, is to enhance access to justice through civic and legal education and provision of information on available justice mechanisms to promote public awareness on civil rights and duties.

According to her, the campaign will further promote their awareness on the obligations of law enforcement agencies as well as disseminate knowledge and enhance confidence in the tripartite justice system.

She commended key stakeholders in the region for accepting to host the second phase of the campaign in the region.

"The campaign is for the whole region, but we decided to choose Lower Badibou to host the event on behalf of the entire communities in the region," Madam Sallah-Njie added.

Presenting on the topic, 'Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedom', Ansumana Yabou, Civic Education supervisor at NCCE, acknowledged that fundamental rights and freedom should be respected by all organs of government irrespective of political affiliation, gender, colour among others.

Yabou also highlights the duties of citizens, which includes to uphold and defend the Constitution, foster national unity and live harmoniously with one another, protect and preserve public property, expose and combat the misuse and waste of public funds and property and respect the rights of others, among others.