Gambia: Gafna Gives Milling Machines to Refuge Host Communities

The Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA) recently presented five new cereal milling machines to five refugee host communities in the Fonis, West Coast Region.

The initiative was meant to strengthen the child friendly centres (CFCs) that are part of the child protection project funded by the United States Embassy, Banjul Office.

The beneficiary villages are, Bajonkoto, Bitta, Gikess Dando, Urpart and Luluchor/Baipal, while Ballen village, which is hosting the sixth CFC has already benefitted from a milling machine from GAFNA through UNHCR some two years ago.

The move is designed to generate income from proceeds of processing fees realized from the machines.

Speaking on behalf of the GAFNA Board of Directors, Yusufa Gomez, the executive director of GAFNA, said the project seeks to promote the rehabilitation, healing and recovery for refugees and host children through the provision of protection, early childhood education and recreational opportunities in six host communities within the Fonis.

"It was also designed to build the capacity of community members' Child Welfare committees, caregivers, community and facilitators. It would also go a long way in maintaining an inclusive and protective environment through awareness raising, training and advocacy on child protection and psychosocial support needs for refugee and host children" he added.

GAFNA boss recalled that over the past year, the centres were supported to promote recreational activities through the provision of recreation materials such as; toys and games for the mental and psychosocial well-being and basic early child education for the enrolled children in these communities.

The project, he went on, has also conducted series of training activities that were meant to empower the care-givers, facilitators and members of the Child Welfare committees in these villages.

He thus advised the beneficiaries to take greate care of the items donated to ensure that they are optimally utilized.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Refugee Soforai Association, Siaka Bojang, thanked GAFNA for their continuous support to refugee communities in The Gambia.

Bojang equally commended the United States Embassy for providing GAFNA with the funding, further assuring that the funds went to the right NGO that is poised to providing refugees with responsive projects.

He underscored the importance of the donated items, saying they would help a great deal in generating income for the sustainability of the project.

"It would also serves as labour saving devices and help women in these remote locations, thereby minimizing drudgery" he added.