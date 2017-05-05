Gambia: Man Sentenced to Two Years Imprisonment for Stealing Acro-Jacks

The Bundung Magistrates' Court, this week sentenced one Yaya Jadama to a two-year jail term after he was found guilty of stealing 150 pieces of Acro-jacks.

Mr. Jadama had pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on him but the presiding Magistrate George said he would consider his plea since he has accepted the charge and did not waste time with the court. "I am a family man and I am currently serving another 3-year imprisonment at the Mile 2 state central prison."

He was charged and sentenced for stealing D150 pieces of Acro-Jacks, which were each valued D3, 750 from Sainey Ceesay at Tabokoto.