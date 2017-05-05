5 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Landing Darboe Dumps Jamal for Dhaka

By Modou Lamin Beyai

Gambian Forward Landing Darboe, has swapped clubs in the Bangladeshi Premier League after leaving Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to join Dhaka Abahani.

Darboe, dubbed Del Piero, who has been a prolific forward in the Bangladesh top-flight in the last few seasons, was the surprised signing by the league champions on transfer deadline day on Sunday.

The 29-year-old began his career in Bangladesh with Feni Soccer Club before joining Sheikh Jamal where he scored and assisted countless goals.

The former Gambia Armed Forces forward was Abahani's second foreign signing before the window slammed shut in the South Asian country.

Abahani are currently in Group E of the 2017 AFC Cup though the Gambian remains ineligible for due to registration hindrances.

Meanwhile, former Gambia U17 and Hawks FC midfielder Dawda Ceesay has also switched clubs after signing for Sheikh Russel KC.

