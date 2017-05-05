Gambia: Accused Knocked the Police Officer On Her Face - Witness Tells Court

Ansumana Sanyang, a resident of Yundum, Wednesday told a Brikama Magistrates' Court that Nfansu Sambou had knocked Haddy Nyangado; a police officer on her face and insulted her mother when he (witness) told him that the traffic officer was only doing her job.

Testifying as second prosecution witness before Magistrate A.R. Bah, Mr. Sanyang said on 30th January, this year, he was coming from Yundum to visit his son in Brikama. He said when he arrived at the Brikama car pack; their driver stopped the car at a non-packing place which led the police officer to ask the driver not to pack there.

Sambou was charged with unlawfully assaulting Haddy Nyangado by knocking her on her forehead and caused her actual bodily harm while on due execution of her duty as police officer. He pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Sanyang further told the court that when Mr. Sambou stopped the car, the officer ordered him not to offload the luggage on the car but he asked the driver not to move an inch, because The Gambia is now a democratic state.

He said from there, the officer gripped Mr. Sambou and took him to Brikama police station where he engaged the officers into a fight. "He refused to enter the police station. I later gave a statement at the station."

The matter is adjourned to 10th May.