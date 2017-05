The mandate for a group of West African troops deployed in Gambia has been extended.

The country is struggling to rebuild its armed forces, after mass graves were discovered in March.

Police believe the victims were killed by members of the Gambian army, on orders from the now exiled president, Yayha Jammeh.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Banjul.