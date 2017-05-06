5 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Peace Monitors Call for End to Hostilities in South Sudan

By Joseph Oduha

Ceasefire monitors in South Sudan have called upon warring factions to immediately end hostilities as famine and economic hardships continue to ravage the war-torn country.

Ethiopian Major-General Molla Hailemariam, who heads the internationally backed ceasefire monitoring team, said civilians are being targeted in the clashes between government forces and rebels in the insurgent-controlled Upper Nile and some parts in Equatoria.

"Citizens continue to be targeted by both parties and other armed groups as evidenced in the most recent investigations in Wau and Pajok areas," he said.

Maj-Gen Molla said the two sides were deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement signed in 2015.

He said the deterioration in the security has posed drastic effect on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in need.

Maj-Gen Molla was speaking on Friday at the 11th ceasefire monitors board meeting in Juba.

President Salva Kiir has called for a national dialogue but fighting between rebels and government forces continues to intensify in various parts in the country.

The rebels recently demanded the renegotiation of the 2015 peace agreement but President Kiir's administration has rejected the demand.

Thousands of people have died since the civil war erupted in South Sudan in 2013 with millions others forced to flee to neighbouring countries as refugees.

