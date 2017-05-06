Nigeria's queen of the tracks, Blessing Okagbare, made a disappointing debut at the maiden IAAF Diamond League late Friday night.

Okagbare, who was competing in the Women's 200m event, could only manage a sixth-place finish, having posted a time of 23.18 seconds in the star-studded race that was won by Jamaican, Elaine Thompson.

Thompson exploded with a dominant 22.19 seconds win in the 200m at the Doha Diamond League meet at the Qatar Sports Club on Friday.

Thompson, the double Olympic sprint champion, held off an attempt by Dafne Schippers before extending the lead between herself and her Dutch rival in front of an appreciative crowd.

Schippers had to settle for second place with a time of 22.45 seconds with Marie Josee-Ta Lou taking third spot in 22.77.

"It was a tough race, maybe it was the wind. The time was good, and that's OK for now," said Schippers.

Jamaica's Simone Facey, 23.00 seconds, and Veronica Campbell-Brown, 23.09 seconds, finished fourth and fifth respectively with Okagbare coming just behind them.

This is the second 200m race for Okagbare in this athletics season, the 2013 IAAF Worlds silver and bronze medallist ran a time of 22.87 seconds in recent meet in Texas.