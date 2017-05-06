A U.S. service member was killed during an operation against al-Shabaab in Bariise Somalia some 60km west of Mogadishu.

Two other US soldiers were injured in the operation.

U.S. Navy Seal were conducting an operation that targetted Alshabaab basecamps in Lower SHabelle.

"U.S. forces were conducting an advise and assist mission alongside members of the Somali National Army" a statement from Pentagon Washington said.

A source in Bariise told Radio Dalsan that Alshabaab's mouthpiece Radio Andalus was a target.

"Two journalists were injured. The station was hit"the source said.

A resident however said the radio station is still on air.

Alshanaab spokesman has claimed that the 1 am US raid was a failure and that they had killed and injured American soldiers and seized some weapons.

Somali government confirmed that the target was the Alshabaab affiliated Radio Andulus.

President Donald Trump recently declared Somalia a war zone and US special forces have recently been deployed in Somalia to counter the Alqaeda linked militant group.

This is the first combat death of a US soldier in Somalia since the 1993 Blackhawk Down incident.