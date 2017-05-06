6 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Newly Appointed DA Eastern Cape Leader Missing Since Friday Afternoon - DA Official

Newly elected provincial leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga has been missing since Friday afternoon, it emerged on Saturday.

This was established shortly after the announcement was made at the DA's provincial elective conference that Bhanga would head up the party's provincial leadership.

Party officials were in a state of confusion trying to allocate his whereabouts.

Bhanga's phone was off, a DA official, who did not want to be named, said.

A DA official told News24 that Bhanga could not be located and no one knew where he was.

Bhanga was announced as the new leader of the party in the province on Saturday morning.

The announcement was made in his absentia.

As the convener was set to announce the new leadership it became clear that Bhanga was not in the building.

After a few minutes delay, Anshen Dreyer was forced to announce the new leaders without Bhanga.

This did not deter his supporters as they shouted his name during the announcement .

The two deputy leaders are Bobby Stevenson and Terrence Fritz.

Andrew Whitfield was announced as the new chairperson. He was joined by three deputies, Yusuf Cassim, Kobus Botha and Marshall Von Buchenronder

News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

