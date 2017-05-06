6 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bhanga to Head Up DA's Eastern Cape Leadership

Nqaba Bhanga will head up the DA's Eastern Cape leadership.

The announcement was made at the DA's provincial elective conference in East London on Saturday.

Bhanga faced off against Veliswa Mvenya.

Bhanga who was recruited by Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip was considered the favourite among the party's provincial leadership.

Bhanga joined the party when he left Cope in 2014.

It is believed that Bhanga will help strengthen Trollip's power in the national elective congress which will be highly contested.

His detractors have called him a "Mafikizolo" in the party.

During his speech, Trollip told delegates that they should not underestimate a new comer.

He said that he was once a new comer in the party and DA leader Mmusi Maimane was also once a new comer.

