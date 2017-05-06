6 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Sipe to Join Zani Challe At Old Trafford Performing May 6, Malawi Charity Party

By Thom Chiumia

Malawian singer and ex-BBA Hotshots housemate, Sipe has been included to share the stage with South Africa-based Malawian singer-cum-rapper Zani Challe on Saturday May 6 at the Evolution Suite of Old Trafford Stadium, the home of Manchester United FC during the charity dinner and dance organised by UK based Malawian public health care charitable organisation, Malawi Health Care Support (MAhecas).

Sipe, who in now resident in U.K. since she got married to Mada Chinguwo, has two popular singles; one is titled "I Do" and the other is her hit single "Chikondi ndi Ndalama" which she did it with celebrated Malawian Afro rapper/singer Piksy.

Before "Chikondi Ndi Ndalama" , Sipe had released "Konah", a song which came out weeks after the Big Brother Hotshots but never had an impact.

One of the organisers Hannington Gondwe told Nyasa Times that Sipe has been added to perform at Old Trafford.

"Sipe is a good artist and we believe she will add to the excitement of the night of good fun cause," said Gondwe.

According to Mahecas, all proceeds of the event will go towards the provision of patient transportation equipment at the Adult Emergency Trauma Department, Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

According to Gondwe the QECH Adult Emergency Trauma department, which handles about 1,750 patients a week, faces major shortages in patient trolleys and wheelchairs.

