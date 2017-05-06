6 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Sentenced After Biting Off 'Chunk of Flesh' From Love Rival's Sexual Organs

A Zimbabwean woman has reportedly been sentenced to 105 hours of community service after she bit off a chunk of flesh from the sexual organ of her husband's girlfriend.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Bonakele Ncube, 32, was enraged after she walked in on Pauline Zhou, 24, and her husband Samuel Mkhwananzi having sex at a church shrine.

The court heard that Ncube immediately attacked Zhou and sunk her teeth into her privates "until she [Ncube] tore off a chunk of flesh".

Zhou writhed in pain as Mkhwananzi tried in vain to restrain Ncube, the report said.

Ncube also tried to stab Zhou with a sharp object on her private parts, but she missed and stabbed her in the thigh.

In passing judgement, magistrate Lungile Ncube said : "... the court will consider that the complainant is a first offender, a female offender who was unfortunate to find her husband being intimate with another woman. This is a an example of extreme provocation. An option of community service will reform the accused person".

In 2015, a local woman went berserk and assaulted her husband's heavily pregnant girlfriend, resulting in her having a miscarriage, All Africa reported.

News24

South Africa

