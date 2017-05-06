Ethiopia will host the 7th International Multistakeholders for Sustainable Livestock Development Conference due to be held from 8 - 12 May, 2017, the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries disclosed.

Ministry Public Relations Directorate Director Abrham Tesfaye told The Ethiopian Herald that the conference is expected to deliberate on issues of livestock and fishery resource development.

About 450 professionals and leaders from here and abroad drawn from 50 countries will take part in the conference. As divers of actors to come forward for the event, it significantly contribute to livestock , poverty reduction and overall economic development of the country, he said.

According to Abrham , hosting the conference would help the nation to draw lessons in the sector and would give impetus for the country's effort in realizing Sustainable Development Goals.

The five day conference has been organized jointly by Livestock and Fishery Ministry, The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the International Livestock Research Institute.

The participants will make deliberation on research papers and carry out field visit as part of their commitment, it was learnt.