Presiding officers and clerks hired by Jubilee Party during the Nakuru County nominations on Friday staged a demonstration to demand for their pay.

They claimed that the party has not paid them after overseeing primaries.

Police officers from Central Police Station were forced to use teargas to disperse the angry protestors who stormed the party regional headquarters in Milimani.

They claimed that several attempts to seek audience with the relevant officials were futile.

"We are surprised that the party has decided to use police instead of paying us," said Mr Gilbert Ngei, who worked as a presiding officer during the nominations.

They claimed that presiding officers were to be paid a total of Sh17, 000 and clerks were to get Sh14, 000.

Efforts to reach the county party officials were futile as neither the party secretary Mr Cheruiyot Kiplagat nor Chairman David Manyara answered calls or replied our text messages.