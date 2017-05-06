6 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Disperse Protesting Jubilee Polling Clerks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magdalene Wanja

Presiding officers and clerks hired by Jubilee Party during the Nakuru County nominations on Friday staged a demonstration to demand for their pay.

They claimed that the party has not paid them after overseeing primaries.

Police officers from Central Police Station were forced to use teargas to disperse the angry protestors who stormed the party regional headquarters in Milimani.

They claimed that several attempts to seek audience with the relevant officials were futile.

"We are surprised that the party has decided to use police instead of paying us," said Mr Gilbert Ngei, who worked as a presiding officer during the nominations.

They claimed that presiding officers were to be paid a total of Sh17, 000 and clerks were to get Sh14, 000.

Efforts to reach the county party officials were futile as neither the party secretary Mr Cheruiyot Kiplagat nor Chairman David Manyara answered calls or replied our text messages.

Kenya

Will Kenyatta Be Endorsed At Convention?

The Jubilee Party will hold a Special National Delegates Convention Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya, following the just… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.