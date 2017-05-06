President Jacob Zuma has appointed members of the Board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).
The following persons have been appointed as members of the NYDA Board for a period of three years:
Mr Sifiso John Mtsweni
Ms Bavelile Gloria Hlongwa
Ms Khomotjo Joy Maimela
Mr Ndumiso Thokozani Mokako
Mr Itiseng Kenneth Morolong
Mr Yershen Pillay
Ms Zandile Majozi
President Zuma has also appointed Mr Sifiso Mtsweni as Chairperson and Ms Bavelile Hlongwa as Deputy Chairperson.
The President has wished the new members all of the best in their execution of the critical responsibility of leading youth development in South Africa.
The Presidency