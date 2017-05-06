The Federal Government has inaugurated a 23-member board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Inaugurating the board in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said it would help restore full board oversight to the council, thereby enable the organisation carry out its mandates more effectively.

In January, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mr Adedotun Sulaiman and Mr Daniel Asapokhai as the Chairman and Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council respectively.