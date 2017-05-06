6 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FG Inaugurates FRC Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francis Arinze Iloani

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 23-member board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Inaugurating the board in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, said it would help restore full board oversight to the council, thereby enable the organisation carry out its mandates more effectively.

In January, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Mr Adedotun Sulaiman and Mr Daniel Asapokhai as the Chairman and Executive Secretary/CEO of the Council respectively.

Nigeria

Govt Threatens to Sack Striking Doctors

The Kogi State government on Friday threatened to sack any staff under the state health sector and adopt the policy of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.