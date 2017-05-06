Liquid Telecom has appointed former Airtel Kenya managing director Adil Youssefi as its new chief executive.

Mr Youssefi succeeds Mr Ben Roberts, who becomes Liquid Telecom Kenya's Board chairman and the Group's chief technical officer.

Mr Youssefi left telecommunications firm Airtel Kenya in January after a three-year stint at the helm. Prior to that, he worked for Millicom Group, a mobile phone services firm with operations in several African countries.

"Adil brings to Liquid Telecom Kenya his excellent track record of strong leadership, as well as his unique and incredible ability to understand the customers and the market," Nic Rudnick, Liquid Telecom Group's CEO said Friday.

The Internet services provider has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, which Mr Youssefi will be expected to continue.

In Kenya, Liquid Telecom has laid 5,000km of fibre network across the country, with 800km laid in 2016.

In the continent, its fibre network spans 11 countries in East, central and southern Africa.

"I'll be returning full time to the role of chief technical officer with a considerably expanded network across Africa and a technology landscape that is advancing rapidly. My focus will be on running one pan-African network combined with innovation," Mr Roberts said, adding that "It is an honour to hand over the leadership of the Kenyan company to a CEO as experienced and accomplished as Adil."

Liquid Telecom recently acquired Internet provider Raha in Tanzania and Neotel in South Africa. The firm has also appointed Mr Willie Fryer as the chief finance officer for East Africa.