Nigeria: Police Parade Pastor Allegedly Caught With Human Head

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday paraded a 55-year-old pastor over unlawful possession of a human head, buffalo horn, as well as gunpowder and charms.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Police also paraded 18 suspects arrested for alleged armed robbery, stealing and cultism. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Odude, told newsmen in Ibadan that the pastor, said to be the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Idapomimo Zion, Alagbado, Lagos, was arrested by operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol during a "stop and search" operation.

Odude said the pastor was arrested about 10:30 pm on May 4 on his way to another branch of the church at Imini in Afijo Council of Oyo State.The suspect, on his part, told newsmen that he got the human head during a demolition exercise in Alagbado.

Isaiah, who claimed to be the son of a herbalist, said he was taking the human head to the branch of the church at Imini to offer sacrifice to chase away thieves terrorising the area, but admitted that such an attitude was not expected from a pastor.Items recovered from other robbery suspects were eight vehicles, 14 phones and 106 rounds of ammunition.