6 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: UPND MP, Keith Mukata, Arrested for Shooting His Security Guard to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Opposition UPND Chilanga MP Keith Mukata has been arrested for allegedly shooting his security guard to death.

According to preliminary reports gathered so far, Mukata is detained at Central Police in Lusaka following an incident in Rhodes Park last night.

It's believed that Mukata picked a fight with one of his concubine. In the process, Mukata threatened to shoot the concubine as the security guard watched.

When matter were seeming getting out of hand, the security guard attempted to intervene in the Mukata-girlfriend fight.

"We have arrested Chilanga Member of parliament Keith Mukata for shooting dead his security guard at his law firm in Rhodes Park," a source familiar with details of the incident says.

"We have also arrested a woman believed to be his girlfriend to help with investigations we have since detained both of them at Central Police station."

Mukata is former commerce minister in the MMD government. He was recently sidelined by the UPND after snubbing their call to boycott President Edgar Lungu's parliamentary address.

Zambia

Kaunda Turned Away From Visiting Hichilema in Prison

Founding president Kenneth Kaunda was yesterday turned away from visiting incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.