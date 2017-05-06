Opposition UPND Chilanga MP Keith Mukata has been arrested for allegedly shooting his security guard to death.

According to preliminary reports gathered so far, Mukata is detained at Central Police in Lusaka following an incident in Rhodes Park last night.

It's believed that Mukata picked a fight with one of his concubine. In the process, Mukata threatened to shoot the concubine as the security guard watched.

When matter were seeming getting out of hand, the security guard attempted to intervene in the Mukata-girlfriend fight.

"We have arrested Chilanga Member of parliament Keith Mukata for shooting dead his security guard at his law firm in Rhodes Park," a source familiar with details of the incident says.

"We have also arrested a woman believed to be his girlfriend to help with investigations we have since detained both of them at Central Police station."

Mukata is former commerce minister in the MMD government. He was recently sidelined by the UPND after snubbing their call to boycott President Edgar Lungu's parliamentary address.