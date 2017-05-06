Photo: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta (file photo).

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party will hold a Special National Delegates Convention Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya, following the just concluded nominations to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta as the party flag bearer for the August General Election.

The meeting will also take stock of the party's unity following the gruelling primaries that saw many aspirants defecting to vie as independent candidates.

According to party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the convention will be attended by all sitting Governors, MPs, Senators, Woman representatives and MCAs.

Tuju stated that all members of the National Governing Council and all newly nominated aspirants will also be present during the event.

On Friday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates formally endorsed its party leader Raila Odinga to be their presidential flag-bearer in the August 8 polls.

In a colourful and choreographed ODM National Delegates Convention, Odinga was proposed by the Garissa Branch Party Chairman Gedi Abdi and seconded by Busia County Women League Chairperson Angela Nafula, a week after he was unveiled as the joint Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate.

The meeting brought together all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), all chairpersons of the branch executive committees, all sitting ODM MPs, Governors and Deputy Governors.

Odinga's fellow NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (running mate) and Musalia Mudavadi attended the convention as observers.

FORD-Kenya Leader and Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetangula and Chama Cha Mashinani and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto sent their apologies for skipping the gathering which was attended by more than 4,000 ODM delegates as well as civil society activists.