Nigeria: 'We Have Africa Leaders That Are Older Than Buhari, I Recommend Him for 2019'

President Muhammadu Buhari's cousin, Malam Adnan Na-Habu, has said that age is not a yardstick to determine or measure politics or the performance of any government but wisdom and the zeal to deliver a country that has collapsed and thrown into economic bankruptcy by the previous administration.

He made this known to newsmen (Sun) on Thursday, while debunking critics postulations on the change agenda promised by Mr. President.

According to him, "I know some Nigerians especially the critics of this administrations have been using age and sickness to propagate the idea that Buhari should not run this country now and beyond 2019. I don't think there is a problem with his health. You see there is difference between sickness and being aged.

"When someone is aged we believe that, he cannot act the way you and I can act because of the age. Be it as it may, Nigerians should judge Mr. President by his performance not based on his age, because in Africa, there are leaders that are far older than him, and they are still in power, managing their country successfully.

"So being aged is not a deformity. Instead, the person will be given more wisdom to reason. I believe that most of the statements are coming from his opponents. It is purely politics. Obviously, by 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari has chance to continue, provided he chooses to re-contest the presidency.

However, when asked about the Presidents state of health he said, " Well, as far as I know Mr. President's health status is nothing to worry about as far as governance of this country is concerned. I know him and I am very close to him in the family. You see in the family if there is anything that will make him incapable to govern this country, we are the first set of persons that will ask him to throw in the towel.

"Mr. President is in power not because he wants to be the President but he want to make a significant impact and contributions to the development of the country by correcting the anomalies in the governance which I believe, Nigerians must have seen in his approach. On the economy, the last administration of Jonathan threw this country into economic bankruptcy where both macro and micro finance completely collapsed. Nigerians are now respected at the global level unlike in the past, because they know a serious government is in place now, he said".