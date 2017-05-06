Sunday's SportPesa Premier League match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be screened live on television, Kenyan Premier League Limited has said.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Kenya Premier League Limited via its social media pages.

And speaking to Nation Sport later on, KPL's chief executive Jack Oguda clarified this latest arrangement only involves the Mashemeji derby pitting AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia.

This game which is slated to kick off at 3pm at a renovated Nyayo Stadium, will be beamed live on K24 TV.

Oguda also confirmed neither his body nor the two teams will financially benefit from this arrangement, even though the competition's title sponsors SportPesa separately announced that they were "partnering" with K24 TV to produce the match.

Oguda said: "They (K24) are not paying us anything, but have agreed to take in the costs of production. We are also in talks with NTV and KTN with see if they can borrow the feed. The idea here is to have our games back on TV asap.' explained Oguda.

Leopards treasurer Oliver Imbenzi also confirmed his team has received anything. "I was expecting some money from this deal, but KPL is telling me we don't own these rights, and that whatever we signed up for is why we recieve the monthly grants (of Sh600,000)."

Meanwhile, the withdrawal of Supersport has handed KPL with an opportunity to repackage the league rights "in a better way."

"You know in the past we sold everything to Supersport which hindered our growth in a way. For now, we are looking to have some games streamed online, others can be watched on mobile phone, some can be on Free to Air TVs like the arrangement we now have with K24, the rest will be given to Pay-TVs."

KPL are still smarting from a Sh300 million annual deficit left on their budget following the departure of Supersport last month.