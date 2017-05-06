6 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obaseki Lauds Buhari Over Welfare of IDPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ebegbulem

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in ensuring the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

THE governor stated this when members of the strategic committee set up by the Federal Government paid him a courtesy visit, shortly after donating relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped, at Uhodua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki who noted that the condition of IDPs would have been worst if not for the care and love being shown by the Federal Government urged the IDPs to always put the President in their prayers "because he has been a caring father for all Nigerians". The governor further disclosed that blocks of classrooms equipped with modern teaching facilities had been built at the IDP camp at Uhodua by the state government asserting that he intended to continue on improving the lives of the IDPs which he acknowledged was one of the priorities of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki further disclosed that the Permanent Secretary Cabinet had been appointed as the state government's delegation to work with the Federal government's strategic committee in the distribution of the relief materials to the IDPs.

Nigeria

Govt Threatens to Sack Striking Doctors

The Kogi State government on Friday threatened to sack any staff under the state health sector and adopt the policy of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.