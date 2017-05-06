Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in ensuring the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the country.

THE governor stated this when members of the strategic committee set up by the Federal Government paid him a courtesy visit, shortly after donating relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camped, at Uhodua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki who noted that the condition of IDPs would have been worst if not for the care and love being shown by the Federal Government urged the IDPs to always put the President in their prayers "because he has been a caring father for all Nigerians". The governor further disclosed that blocks of classrooms equipped with modern teaching facilities had been built at the IDP camp at Uhodua by the state government asserting that he intended to continue on improving the lives of the IDPs which he acknowledged was one of the priorities of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki further disclosed that the Permanent Secretary Cabinet had been appointed as the state government's delegation to work with the Federal government's strategic committee in the distribution of the relief materials to the IDPs.