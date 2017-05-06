Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has settled on lawyer Edwin Sifuna to contest for Nairobi senatorial seat in the August 8 elections.

This comes after a high level meeting at Capitol Hill on Thursday settled on the youthful lawyer to replace the earlier candidate, Mr Gabriel Bukachi, who was unopposed during the recent party primaries in Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by ODM party leader and National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga, Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero and 15 members of the opposition party.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale confirmed that there was a meeting to that effect and that the party settled on Mr Sifuna because he is a stronger candidate with a "national outlook."

"Yes it is true that ODM has settled on Edwin Sifuna. There was a meeting and we agreed on Sifuna because we needed a stronger candidate to battle with Jubilee party's Johnson Sakaja and also we needed somebody with a national outlook who can fight in equal measure with Sakaja," said Mr Etale.

When reached for comment, Mr Sifuna was, however, not forthcoming with information and said that it was the party that could shed more light on the matter and not himself.

"I am not going to comment on a Facebook post. If you have any query you just refer it to the party," said Sifuna.

But on his Facebook page, he posted a message that seemed to confirm that indeed he was the ODM's new candidate for the capital city's senatorial seat.

"As they say one door closes so that another can open. I have subsequently been petitioned by residents, party supporters and the party leadership to consider playing in a different position for the team, which is why this morning I have accepted the Party's nomination as its candidate for Senate in the great County of Nairobi," read the post.

But in what could bring a new twist to the issue, Mr Bukachi agreed to having attended the said meeting but denied ever agreeing to step down for the lawyer.

"To my political supporters, I have just had a meeting with Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga President in waiting, Gov Kidero, Lawyer Edwin Sifuna and 15 members of my political committee at Capitol Hill Office.

"My Party Leader requested me to step down for Edwin Sifuna and with a lot of respect n humility, I disagreed because my new role in the party was not pronounced and guaranteed. I informed Sifuna I'll sue him as a person and the ODM party for going against my democratic right in the party," read part of the statement.

He went on to point out the reasons advanced by the party in taking the decision saying: "Reasons put across for my step down is Lawyer Sifuna is a public figure and has a name in the city, despite him being trounced in the just concluded nominations in his own back yard Kanduyi, Bungoma County."

Mr Sifuna unsuccessfully contested for the Kanduyi Constituency parliamentary seat on ODM party's ticket but lost out to Bungoma County Assembly Speaker John Makali who garnered 6,473 votes while he came second with 3,111 votes.