Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) has opted to send a youthful team to World Championships qualifiers set for Congo Brazzaville later this month.

BAK president John Kameta on Friday said Kenya will aim to send as many boxers as possible to the World Championships set for Germany later in the year but the association will seek to give exposure to as many young pugilists as possible to give Kenya a realistic chance of sending as many boxers to 2020 Olympic qualifiers to be held next year.

COMPETITIVE TRIALS

"Yes we have very competitive trials to get strong boxers for the continental games which will serve as the World Championship qualifiers but we will give preference to youthful boxers in cases where the young boxers will have proven to be consistent and competitive enough," Kameta, who is also the BAK Coast chairman, said.

According to Kameta, winning a bout with not therefore be the only factor used to select the 12 boxers to travel to Congo Brazzaville rather consistency and level of skill will count more.

Kameta said selecting a boxer for the light heavyweight category is already proving tricky after AIBA professional boxer Nick Abaka who was expected to dominate the category lost in two straight fights to policeman Elly Ajowi.

"The technical officials will indeed have a difficult task choosing between experience and form after Ajowi twice beat Abaka in the first leg match in Kisumu and second leg matches in Nanyuki last week", Kameta said.

FULL LIST

49kg: Shaffi Bakari, Matayo Keya. 2kg: Maurice Ochieng,Simon Mulinge, Charles Macharia. 56kg: Benson Gicharu, Martin Oduor,isaac Meja. 60kg: Nick Okoth, Ethan Maina. 64 kg: Victor Onyango ,Joseph Shigali. 69kg: Blackmoses Mathenge, Bonface Mogunde. 75kg: John Kyalo ,Edwin Okongo. 81kg: Elly Ajowi, Nickson Abaka. 91kg: Tobias Okeyo, Fredrick Onyango . 91kg+: Fredrick Ramogi

Officials: George onyango, Samuel Magima, James Wasao, Julius Theuri, Mathenge Pau