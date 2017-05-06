The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Delta State Chapter has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Delta state government over non-payment of workers' salaries in arrears of 8-13 months.

NULGE in a release signed by the State Secretary, Comrade Peter Ene, expressed discontent over the non-payment of salaries of Local Government workers in the range of 8-13 months arrears.

NULGE explained that the panies being experienced by its members have caused some of them untimely death while others live in hunger and frustration.

The union said it rejected vehemently the payment of Primary school teachers' salaries at the expense of the Local Government workers, noting that after a careful and exhaustive deliberation of the issues under review, the State Sxecutive Council of NULGE resolved that the State Government should revert to the old order of uniform payment of both local government employees and primary schools teachers with the resources available.

"With this unfortunate development, the union will be left with no other option than to invoke the instrument of industrial action", it added.

In a release sent to Saturday Vanguard, the union said: "the state executive council resolved to give a 21-day ultimatum to the state government commencing from Friday 5th May, 2017 within which all arrears of salaries ranging from 8-13 months should be paid or be ready to face industrial action".

The release revealed that in readiness of their resolutions, NULGE will organize mass protests rally in the three senatorial districts within the 21-day ultimatum; while the mother of all rally shall hold in Asaba and will have in attendance the National President, civil society groups and Human Rights activists."