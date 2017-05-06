press release

To ensure that offenders are brought to book, Lingelethu police acted on information when they were approached by members of the community this afternoon. They were informed that three suspects had been robbing people in Ekuphumleni, Khayelitsha.

Police followed up on the information from one of the victims and arrested two suspects aged 19 and 22.

A search was then conducted at the house and two cellular phones that had been robbed from the complainants were recovered. More presumed stolen property was also found at the address. The confiscated items included a SAPS bulletproof vest that had been stolen, an identity document, bank cards and three more bulletproof vests which belonged to a security company. It was later discovered that the bulletproof vests had been stolen during a Kleinvlei hijacking case.

Both suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on Monday, 8 May 2017, facing armed robbery charges.

Police management commended the police members for their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and thanked the community members who reported the criminals.