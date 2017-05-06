A retired Police officer, Mr. Bahago Ibrahim (Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP) and three women have been rescued by troops from 133 Special Forces Battalion under the 707 Special Forces Brigade of Nigerian Army at Mangodo village in Niger State.

In the rescue mission, several bandits and three soldiers were reported to have lost their lives, while three other soldiers were wounded.Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Major Olabisi Ayeni, in the statement made available to The Guardian in Makurdi yesterday explained that the rescued persons include Mrs. Louisiana Aliyu from Zazga, Mrs. Hadiza Auta from Gwanda and Mrs. Jamila Idris from Sarkin Pawa town in Niger State.

The statement added that they have been reunited with their families.The troops, acting on a tip off, had responded swiftly to rescue the victim from the armed bandits, who also allegedly stole over 100 cows from the village, but ran into an ambush by the armed bandits, resulting in the fatalities.

The 707 Special Forces Brigade of Nigerian Army operates across the country and has its headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.