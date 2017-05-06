6 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Minister Gumbo's Son Dies

By Margaret Matibiri

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo's first born son, Jerry, has died. Jerry (47) was working at Bara Hospital in South Africa. He succumbed to pneumonia on Thursday.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and several legislators have since paid their condolences.

Family spokesperson and sister, Mavis Gumbo confirmed the death.

"It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of my brother Jerry who passed away on Thursday in South Africa where he was working at Bara Hospital at the health department," she said.

"He died from pneumonia and he left behind his wife and three children, two boys and one girl."

Mavis said the family was devastated by Jerry's death.

"Nobody expected it and the family has lost a great man," she said. "He was a very humble and loving brother, father and husband to his wife. This is a hard blow to the family."

Jerry will be buried in Mberengwa tomorrow.

