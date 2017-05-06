column

It was a normal childhood for Given Tom (24), until dreams were turned into a nightmare, but as destiny would have it, the paintbrush resurrected the dream again. An electrical incident at 13 saw the budding teen lose both arms, temporarily giving up on life and assuming a future laminated in hardship.

Months after the incident, he decided to be brave and embrace his new reality. Having been orphaned at an early age, the responsibility to fend for his two sisters lay in his "arms" and they had to adjust, quickly. "I grew up in Karoi where I stayed with my parents for a few years before they died," he said.

Tom and his siblings trekked to a farm in Karoi to put up with relatives, little did he know life was about to change, forever. "In 2006, there were naked wires in the compound. Oblivious to the danger, I touched them and got burnt, I was badly injured. "The accident made me stay at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for more than a year," he said.

Despite escaping death by a whisker, he could not fully recover. "The doctors told me that I could no longer use my hands because the electric current had damaged their functionality," said Tom.

As a child who had grown up hyper, adjusting to life without limbs was not easy. Tom refused to let the misfortune dampen his outlook on life and hunger to leave a mark.

"After I got out of hospital, I enrolled at St Giles Primary School where I learnt with other people with similar conditions. I took a deep interest in drawing.

"I kept trying until I realised, I could draw decent images," Tom said. Using his mouth and toes, he has honed his skills beyond humble description. His breathtaking drawings are without visible defects. Painting for years as a hobby, Tom decided to apply to Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre to perfect his skills.

"At Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre I was learning with able-bodied people who were also learning art, this is where I realised that my limitations did not make me less creative," he said.

There were times he would outshine able-bodied artists.

"I remember when we had a contest to see who would finish their painting first and I was the first one to do so. These were some of the moments that showed me that living with disability is not a death sentence," said Tom. Most of his work is water-paint on canvas, although he is also prolific with the pencil.

In 2016, a cleric took interest in his talent and decided to take him and his siblings in at their home in Harare. "Pastor Kenny Marange and his wife took us in after realising that we did not have a permanent home. We would move from one place to another.

"Since they opened their doors to us, I have been able to focus on my art," he said. After their move to Harare, Tom has been painting images of his local and foreign inspirations, a move that has opened doors for him.

His latest paintings are that of President Mugabe. The two paintings were paraded during the annual children's independence party in Harare recently. "I have been painting portraits of local superstars and icons. I have painted the President, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah.

"After I did the Jah Prayzah portrait, Minister of ICT and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira bought it for $40 at a function," he said.

Sadly, his astuteness in visual art has not yielded financially. "Things have not been going on well for me as an artist. My sales are not consistent. Sometimes I go for three months without selling anything. This demoralises me as I want to be able to sustain myself through art," Tom said, decrying the lack of market for his work.

His wish is to get more platforms to showcase his workmanship.

"Maybe if I could get opportunities to be part of exhibitions I would be exposed to a bigger market. The only exhibition I have been part of is the disability expo," Tom said.

But Tom insists that he prefers opportunities that reflect on his ability than those informed by misinformed pity.

"Although I want people to buy and get exposure for my work, they have to take an interest because the portraits are nice not that the artist is living with a disability," Tom said, demonstrating how he spreads his bed with his feet.

"Even here at home people treat me with respect because I do almost everything on my own. "I can dress myself, feed myself and wash my clothes. I just wish people who buy our art would see me the same because I am not different from any other artist," he said.

Currently he uses a headboard as his makeshift drawing platform. A space he appreciates, but wishes he had more to accommodate his curious mind.

"I always read about artists who have huge professional studios to work in, it is my wish to own one. "I believe if I keep working I will own one soon," he said.

Tom also draws inspiration from Youtube videos of fellow craftsmen living with disability. Apart from capturing life like images using the paintbrush, Tom also has a deep interest in music.

"When I started staying with Pastor Kenny I learnt to play the piano. The learning process has been smooth, I now play in some church sessions at our Today's Ministry church," he said.

He also sings in church, underlining his versatility. His sister Joylin says other parents who have children living with disabilities have also been sending their children for mentorship.

"People who have children living with disabilities have been asking Given to teach their children to paint like he does," she said.An artist who is always ready to lend a hand to aspiring artists, Tom says the best is yet to come as he feels inspired to create more.