European Union (EU) Friday commended government for implementing some of the reforms in the 2016/17 financial year.

European Union, High Commissioner to Malawi Marchel Gerrmann said this when he was commenting on the State of the National Address presented in Parliament by President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in Lilongwe, during the official opening of the 2017/18 National budget meeting.

"In 2016/17 financial year government has managed to implement some of the reforms, we have seen land and access to information bills been implemented and this year we hope that government will do the same," he said.

Gerrmann further said EU is waiting for the 2017/18 budget to see government priority areas and to support them.

He added that the number of development that were mentioned regarding Secondary Education, Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and Irrigation are among the projects EU is currently supporting in the country.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Titt said they will continue supporting government priorities and also asked government to make sure that peace and stability continues for the country's economy to grow.

President Mutharika in delivering the State of the National Address outlined some of the achievement done during the 2016/17 financial year in education as his government completed the rehabilitation of three national secondary schools, namely: Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu Government secondary schools.

He added that government is in the process of upgrading 49 Community Day Secondary Schools to conventional secondary schools, and currently 21 Community Day Secondary Schools across the country have been upgraded.