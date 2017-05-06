5 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: EU Commends Malawi On Reform Implementation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Linda Likomwa

European Union (EU) Friday commended government for implementing some of the reforms in the 2016/17 financial year.

European Union, High Commissioner to Malawi Marchel Gerrmann said this when he was commenting on the State of the National Address presented in Parliament by President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika in Lilongwe, during the official opening of the 2017/18 National budget meeting.

"In 2016/17 financial year government has managed to implement some of the reforms, we have seen land and access to information bills been implemented and this year we hope that government will do the same," he said.

Gerrmann further said EU is waiting for the 2017/18 budget to see government priority areas and to support them.

He added that the number of development that were mentioned regarding Secondary Education, Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) and Irrigation are among the projects EU is currently supporting in the country.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Titt said they will continue supporting government priorities and also asked government to make sure that peace and stability continues for the country's economy to grow.

President Mutharika in delivering the State of the National Address outlined some of the achievement done during the 2016/17 financial year in education as his government completed the rehabilitation of three national secondary schools, namely: Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu Government secondary schools.

He added that government is in the process of upgrading 49 Community Day Secondary Schools to conventional secondary schools, and currently 21 Community Day Secondary Schools across the country have been upgraded.

Malawi

Opposition's Chakwera Hits At Mutharika's SONA As 'Copy-and-Paste' Speech

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera has said President Peter Mutharika's State of the Nation Address… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.