FORMER Hearts of Oak attacking midfielder Wilson Andoh was expected in the country last night to begin his assessment with giants CAPS United, who have targeted three players from West Africa to boost their squad. The 26-year old, who has played for King Faisal Babes and Berekum Chelsea in Ghana, is set to be assessed by Makepekepe together with compatriot Richard Addai, who arrives next week.

CAPS United have also invited Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere, who arrives in the country next Tuesday afternoon, just a day before they leave for Egypt for the CAF Champions League match against former African champions Zamalek.

Local agent George Deda, who is facilitating the deal, said the players will be assessed by Makepekepe and will leave the club to make a decision afterwards.

"Of course, these guys are good players. We couldn't be wasting resources bringing them here if they weren't that good. But now they are coming for an assessment which I believe works both ways.

"It will be for CAPS United to see if these guys can fit into their system while the players themselves will also take the opportunity to see if they environment is right for them.

"So we will leave it to both parties. For the technical aspects of the game, it is for the coach to decide if he wants to take the players in or not, depending on whether he is satisfied with them fitting into his game plan," said Deda.

Andoh's countryman, Addai has been touted as a prolific goalscorer by the Ghanaian media. He netted 14 goals last season playing for Dunkwa FC in Ghana.

Chidiebere also made his mark in Tanzania, where he has been playing since 2013.

The 25-year-old Nigerian has played for Coastal Football Club in the Vodafone Premier League in Tanzania.

The Green Machine have a daunting schedule ahead in the Group B that include Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Algeria's USM Alger.

"The aim is to make not only CAPS United a competitive outfit, but all of the Zimbabwe teams that can afford to bring in talented foreign players. Remember we had the likes of Laughter Chilembe, the likes of Joseph Kamwendo, George Owusu, Robert Ng'ambi in the past?

"Those guys added value to the domestic game. So we would want to create that scenario, where we strengthen our clubs so that they become competitive in the continental tournaments, of course with the aim to retain our local talents that have been shunning the domestic teams to enrich foreign leagues.

"So this is the boost that we need. We bring in talented foreign players and our clubs perform well in Africa, thereby getting the much needed financial rewards to help retain our own and even import exceptional talents," said Deda.