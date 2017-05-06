Uganda: Lord Mayor Lukwago's Salary Case Flops

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago (file photo).

Kampala — The hearing of a case in which City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is seeking court orders to compel the minister for Kampala, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and its Executive Director to pay his salary emoluments for three years has flopped.

Court was told on Friday that the case could not continue because the trial judge Patricia Basaza was away on other official duties. However, the new date for hearing the case was not communicated.

"This case cannot go on since the trial judge is not around and I cannot give you the next hearing date since her diary is also not available. Hearing date will be communicated to you as soon as she returns," the Deputy Registrar Mr Alex Ajiji told Mr Lukwago who was accompanied by his lawyer Mr Chrisistom Katumba and Mr Johnson Natuhwera who represented the minister and KCCA. The KCCA executive director's lawyer, Mr Caleb Mugisha was also present.

In his application before High court Lord Mayor Lukwago challenges the actions of Kampala minister Beti Kamya, KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi and the Attorney General for refusal to pay his salary and other emoluments for three years even after court and the City Authority cleared that he should be paid.

On March 28, 2014 High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe reinstated Mr Lukwago back into his mayoral office saying the controversial impeachment was done illegally.

Mr Lukwago wants court to order the respondents to pay him his salary amounting to Shs526 million without tax resulting from a period of December, 2013 to May, 2016 the period in which he was illegally impeached.

Mr Lukwago is also seeking court order declaring all the three respondents' actions of freezing his salary as unlawful as well as an order for award of damages for mental anguish he has suffered throughout this period.