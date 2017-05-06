On second position were Namibia with 57 medals 16 gold, 27 silver and 14 bronze while Botswana followed on third place with 36 medals consisting of 11 gold, an equal number of silver and 14 bronze. Malawi, who missed first day of competition, had just one gold medal.

ZIMBABWE maintained the momentum at the Confederation of Schools Sport Associations of Southern Africa Athletics Championships as they had amassed 75 medals by yesterday as the event entered day two. The hosts are proving too good for their opponents at the National Sports Stadium. Zimbabwe, who are the defending champions had 28 gold medals, 20 silver and 27 bronze.

