5 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 15 Yr Manicaland Tourism Decline Shuts Down Nyanga Hotel

Tagged:

Related Topics

ZIMBABWEAN tourism has suffered a major blow following the closure of a popular hotel, Inn On Rupurara, in Inyanga.

The hotel closed down due to a "substantial decline in tourism in the Eastern Highlands over the past 15 or so years".

A statement issued by the Best of Zimbabwe said, "After 20 years of service to the travelling public of Zimbabwe and the world, Inn On Rupurara at Nyanga has closed its doors and ceased operating with effect from Thursday, April 27. This was the direct result of a number of years of unprofitable operation, brought about by the substantial decline in tourism in the Eastern Highlands over the past 15 or so years."

"It has become impossible to continue to sustain operations as the supplementary funding that has been inputted during recent years is no longer available. The operating company, Inn On Rupurara (Pvt) Ltd, has been placed in liquidation and the matter is now in the hands of Mrs Theresa Grimmel," added the statement issued by Gordon Addams, Best of Zimbabwe Chairman.

This comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority is projecting that tourist arrivals in the country are expected to reach over 2.2 million by the end of 2017.

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations in Harare on April 18, President Robert Mugabe said the tourism industry was projecting a positive growth trajectory hence the need for government to boost and capacitate the industry.

But, according to Addams, the closure of the hotel will greatly affect domestic tourism.

"This is a huge blow to the Eastern Highlands as a whole as there is need to increase the number of beds in the region to restore the region's prime status as a leading destination to visit in Zimbabwe. In the recently launched Zimbabwe Tourism Authority - Zimbabwe -World of Wonders brand the eastern highlands is a pillar that should see Zimbabwe tourism on its path to recovery," he said.

While the tourism sector is going through such challenges, tourism minister, Walter Mzembi, is currently in Spain where he is contesting for the Secretary General Post of United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Zimbabwe

Transport Minister Gumbo's Son Dies

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo's first born son, Jerry, has died. Jerry (47) was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.