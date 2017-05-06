Tanzania: 'Vehicles Must Be Registered On Time'

OWNERS of motor vehicles who fail to register their vehicles after 90 days and fail to apply for an extension commit a capital offence and face a 50-dollar fine and not 300,000/-.

The Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Ashantu Kijaji said that according to Section 201 of the Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003, any owner of a motor vehicle who fails to register should be fined.

"According to Tanzania Zanzibar Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003 under section 43 of motor vehicles which are not registered in Zanzibar, can be used in Zanzibar without new registration for 90 days only if they have visitor permits," he said.

However, he said that after 90 days the owner is supposed to apply for registration of their vehicles with Tanzania Zanzibar numbers or apply for extension of time to continue operating.

He said that the Road Safety Act which manages motor vehicle registration is not part of the Union, adding that for Tanzania Mainland, motor vehicle registration is managed by the Road Traffic Act of 1973 with regulations called the Traffic Foreign Vehicles Rule of 1973, which is overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the part of Zanzibar, registration of motor vehicles is managed by the Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003 and the responsibility of these duties is overseen by the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB).