6 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Vehicles Must Be Registered On Time'

Tagged:

Related Topics

OWNERS of motor vehicles who fail to register their vehicles after 90 days and fail to apply for an extension commit a capital offence and face a 50-dollar fine and not 300,000/-.

The Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Ashantu Kijaji said that according to Section 201 of the Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003, any owner of a motor vehicle who fails to register should be fined.

"According to Tanzania Zanzibar Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003 under section 43 of motor vehicles which are not registered in Zanzibar, can be used in Zanzibar without new registration for 90 days only if they have visitor permits," he said.

However, he said that after 90 days the owner is supposed to apply for registration of their vehicles with Tanzania Zanzibar numbers or apply for extension of time to continue operating.

He said that the Road Safety Act which manages motor vehicle registration is not part of the Union, adding that for Tanzania Mainland, motor vehicle registration is managed by the Road Traffic Act of 1973 with regulations called the Traffic Foreign Vehicles Rule of 1973, which is overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the part of Zanzibar, registration of motor vehicles is managed by the Road Transport Act number 7 of 2003 and the responsibility of these duties is overseen by the Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB).

Tanzania

Pupils, Teachers Perish in School Bus Crash

MORE than 35 pupils of the Lucky Vincent English Medium Primary School of Kwa-Mrombo in Arusha have been killed in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.