All government aided secondary schools across Uganda will soon receive a donation of over 3,301 copies of President Yoweri Museveni's book entitled 'Sowing the Mustard Seed.'
According to a letter from the education ministry the book will help enlighten the students about Uganda's checkered history to foster peace and national cohesion for development. But opposition politicians have argued that the book distribution initiative is an indoctrination project by president Museveni and an attempt to brainwash students to perceive history in the lenses of the President.