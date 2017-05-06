6 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Aneth Murder Case for High Court

Photo: Daily News
Aneth Elisana Msuya (file photo).
By Faustine Kapama

THE defence in the murder trial against two people, who are alleged to have killed an economist with the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Aneth Elisana Msuya, has decided to take the matter to the High Court for further determination.

This was said yesterday by advocate Peter Kibatala, for the accused persons, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam when the trial came for mention before Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba.

Such position of defence has been taken after the court rejected the application for dismissal of the charges against housewife, Miriam Stephen Mrita (41) and businessman Revocatus Evarist Muyella. Such decision appeared to have contradicted an earlier ruling given by the same court in the matter.

The advocate informed the court that he would file an application for revision before the High Court and, thus, he requested to be supplied with typed copies of proceedings in the two different court files that indicated contradictory position on the validity of the charge against the accused persons.

In one of the court's decisions Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa had set the accused persons free in respect of the charge after holding that the charge sheet filed against them was defective. But few minutes after such order, the accused persons were rearrested and charged with same charge.

