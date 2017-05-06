At least seven people have been confirmed dead in the Saturday morning accident at Mpugwe along Kampala-Masaka highway.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the Greater Masaka police spokesperson, said the fatal accident happened when the semi-trailer driver with a Rwandan registration number plate (RAC 374 T) which was driving on the wrong lane hit an Ipsum vehicle UAS 984D killing the seven occupants on spot.

"We suspect that trailer driver forgot that he was driving in Uganda and a reason he drove on the wrong lane. He may have thought he was in Rwanda," Mr Kigozi said.

Police identified two of the deceased as Julius Okabway 35, and Julius Odeke. The seven bodies and two survivors who were in critical condition were taken to Masaka hospital for post-mortem and treatment respectively.

"Immediately after the accident, the occupants of the trailer fled the scene," Mr Kigozi added.

Last year close 300 people were killed in different motor accidents along the Kampala -Masaka highway.

Police attributed most of the accidents to reckless driving and bad weather conditions.