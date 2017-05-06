Zimbabwe: Winky D, Andy Muridzo Headline Castle Tankard

Zimdancehall star Winky D and rising Afro-fusion musician Andy Muridzo are set to headline the Castle Tankard today at the Borrowdale Racecourse. Freeman, Judgement Yard and DJ EL-Roy are also going to share the stage with the two artistes.

In an interview, Delta beverages spokesperson Patricia Murambinda urged people to come in their numbers as they are going to have a memorable event.

She highlighted that there is going to be a number of prizes to be won in a promotion named Castle Tankard Experience were winners will walk away with packages valued at $1000.

The packages include two nights for two at the Meikles Hotel, an Edgar's voucher worth $500, VIP access to the Castle Tankard event and $100 worth of betting coupons.

She said the mid promotion draw for the Pint for Pint will also be held at the event and the prizes for the promotion draw will see the winner of the first prize walking away $5000 richer while the second prize will be $3000 and the third one is $2000.

"There is also going to be $500 consolation prizes to five lucky winners," she said. A lot of activities have been lined up to spice up the horse race which has become an exciting annual event. The horse race always comes with a toast of some fashion statements and models are likely to exhibit various stylish designs. Musicians on the line-up appeal to different audiences, which is likely to make the event a mixed bag of entertainment.